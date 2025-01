UPDF soldier dies by suicide

A UPDF soldier has committed suicide by shooting himself in the chin. The soldier, according to witnesses was driving a Toyota Fielder car. He parked in a community playground at Nakirebe village in Mpigi District and upon disembarking, he shot himself and died instantly. According to Lt. Col. Bob Bampalana, the Commander of the UPDF 5th Battalion Mbuya is Lt. Amon Ariho, attached to the UPDF Engineering Brigade.