Understanding challenges of joint campaigns in NRM

Police have detained 16 suspects in connection with election-related violence in Mubende, Isingiro, and Rubanda districts during NRM joint campaign events. According to Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, the suspects committed the offenses between 3rd and 7th July 2025.While NRM campaigns ahead of the party’s primaries have seen incidents of violence in some areas, the party’s electoral commission maintains that the joint campaign programme will continue despite these isolated cases.