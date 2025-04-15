UGX4.3 Trillion needed to finance FY2025 26 priorities

The Parliamentary Committee on Health has formally unveiled a comprehensive report advocating for a 4.3 trillion shilling budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. Central to the report was a request for 7.1 billion shillings to establish regional cancer institutes in Gulu and Mbarara, alongside a call for 15.9 billion shillings to ensure essential medical supplies reach these facilities.As David Ijjo reports, the committee also underlined the need for 8.8 billion shillings to operationalize the newly completed UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya and an additional 2 billion shillings to improve civilian access to medical services. This comes on the back of a troubling 77 billion shilling funding shortfall for health center IVs nationwide and ongoing drug supply deficiencies.