Transport paralysed in Nairobi as protesters take over

Police in Kenya sealed off roads leading into Nairobi’s city centre, forcing many commuters to turn back, and finally had running battles with angry youths across Nairobi, in a bid to frustrate their planned protests. Officers in anti-riot gear were deployed near government buildings including Parliament and State House and at key intersections, effectively cutting off access to the central business district. Shops remained closed and streets were most residents opted out of going to town.