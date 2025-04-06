Tilenga Academy graduates new apprentices for project

Over one hundred students from the first cohort of the Tilenga Academy have been selected to pursue further training in Malaysia and Oman, which have established oil and gas operations. The international training will stretch for 18 weeks in the respective countries, followed by five weeks for all the students in France. The students will then receive an Offshore Petroleum Industry Training Organization Certification, hence increasing their employability across the globe. The next cohort of 100 students who commenced their training in October 2024 will also receive similar exposure upon completion of their program later this year.