SUPREME COURT DECISION :Uganda prisons stopped from releasing inmates

Prisons service authorities have been ordered to halt the release of prisoners with pending charges before the General Court Martial. Members of Parliament and lawyers representing veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye were informed that the prison service must await directives from competent courts. The Supreme Court had earlier ruled that the military courts no longer have jurisdiction over cases involving custodial sentences and ordered the transfer of all relevant case files.