SUPREME COURT DECISION :Besigye’s lawyers file application for his release

The release of the individuals detained on the orders of the General Court Martial has turned into a game of ping pong as the lawyers jostle about how the Supreme Court orders should be implemented.Lawyers of the veteran opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye and his aide Obeid Lutale say all the prisoners falling in that category should out-rightly be released without further delay.The lawyers have applied to the High Court to have the government officials responsible for stopping the release appear in court to offer a satisfactory explanation for the inaction.