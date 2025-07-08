Scientists show off climate-smart, disease-resistant crops at Jinja agricultural show

Last week, during the 2025 Jinja Agricultural Show, the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) introduced to our crew, a range of new crop varieties aimed at boosting productivity and resilience in Uganda's agriculture sector. These innovations span across staple crops such as maize, beans, sorghum, bananas, and high-value crops like coffee and cocoa. NARO's crop scientists showcased these varieties, which have been developed to withstand climate change, improve yields, and meet growing market demands. Frank Mugabi, the head of communications at the organisation told us that some of them have already made it onto the market.