Researchers advocate for decent work

Officials at the Economic Policy Research Centre at Makerere University, donors, and government will undertake a 3-year survey on the state of the labor market in the country. They say this will help turnaround the deep-rooted challenges which have left many with no choice but to seek jobs abroad, with some often disappearing, ending up in wrong hands, or even losing their lives. According to UBOS, 40% of youth who are out of school are unemployed and have resorted to informal work to earn a living, although the working conditions for many are deplorable.