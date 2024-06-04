Research shows high prevalence of diseases in war-torn areas

The latest research on the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases and mental health cases is rampant in the areas that were affected by the prolonged civil war in northern Uganda. This research was conducted in Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya, and Omoro districts under the Cyango Lyec program by Makerere University College of Health Sciences in collaboration with the Northern Uganda Programme on Health Sciences. This was intended to build scientific evidence to facilitate culturally safe and recreating trauma-informed technological interventions to prevent HIV/Aids infections.