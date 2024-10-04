Public universities launch sexual harassment campaign amid progress

Public universities, in collaboration with UNESCO, have launched the "Safer Campuses" campaign to eradicate sexual harassment in higher learning institutions. This follows a 2018 report showing that the vice had escalated, causing severe trauma among students, especially those being pressured to exchange sex for marks. According to Dr. Euzobia Baine, head of the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate, there has been an improvement at Makerere University, with a decline in the number of reported sexual harassment cases.