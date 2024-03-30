PSFU ends training for youthful business leaders

The African Management Institute, in partnership with the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), has successfully concluded a training project, in which 127 Business Development Standard Service providers were equipped with skills on how to grow businesses. The graduates received support on standards, along with tools, mentorship, and resources essential for fostering sustainable business growth. Badru Ntege, the PSFU Board Member, believes that with this knowledge, the graduates will be able to spread their skills across the country and impact many more youth.