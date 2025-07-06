President Museveni set to inspect programme in Wakiso

Following his nomination as national chairperson of the NRM, the president has now turned his attention back to state duties and will continue his nationwide tours, in which he is set to inspect Parish Development Model projects in Wakiso District. According to government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, the five-day trip, which starts Monday, is intended to help the president acquaint himself with some of the challenges the programme faces in Wakiso district . Wakiso District is one of the urban districts, where there has been a considerably lower uptake of the programme in percentage terms than in other areas.