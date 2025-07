President Museveni says errant herdsmen must leave

President Museveni has dismissed as nonsense all criticism of his executive order, calling for the forceful eviction of migrant herdsmen known as balaalo from Northern Uganda. The President, responding to criticism on social media, explained in a statement issued today that the balaalo had outstayed their welcome by ravaging the gardens of many in northern Uganda and it was now necessary for them to leave peacefully or be forced out.