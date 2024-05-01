President blames unemployment on lack of proper vision

President Yoweri Museveni has chastised Ugandans for lacking a proper vision which has created the challenge of unemployment. Museveni countered the outcry of the worker's representative in parliament about unemployment saying it is the result of a poor attitude. He told those attending the Labour Day celebrations in Fort Portal city that if the NRM guidelines on wealth creation had been followed, there would be no girls seeking employment in the Arab world.