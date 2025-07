PFF holds inaugural delegates' convention

The People's Front for Freedom Party has constituted a team headed by the party interim chairperson, Erias Lukwago, as they formally take shape—a month after their official registration by the electoral commission.The development came at the party's inaugural delegates' convention at their offices along Katonga road in Kampala. This, they say opens the way to fully participate in the coming election, in line with their national election road map.