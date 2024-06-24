Petitioners to move to constituencies to get signatures

Members of parliament seeking to cause the censure of four backbench commissioners have written to the clerk of parliament to afford them transport and security to move to different constituencies to enable them to look for more signatures to support their motion. The MPs say they have 167 signatures out of the 177 required to push the house to convene and debate the matter of how the commissioners allegedly awarded themselves 1.7 billion shillings as a service award in 2022.The petitioners some of their colleagues have invited them to their constituencies as the house is currently on recess. As they await for a reply from the clerk of parliament they will start their movement on Monday next week.