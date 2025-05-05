Uganda human rights concerns build up to 20206|MORNING AT NTV

For much of last week, the whereabouts of Eddie Mutwe—bodyguard to opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi—remained unknown, sparking concern. A tweet from Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba on X offered a clue about who might be holding him, but the post has drawn criticism for being arrogant, unprofessional, and falling below constitutional standards. In response, NUP—Eddie’s political party—called for a press engagement, but security forces blocked them from accessing their headquarters, leaving many questions unanswered. In this episode, we delve into the state of human rights and political freedoms in Uganda, featuring insights from NUP lawyer George Musisi and Fred Bamwine, a commissioner in the Office of the President.