Archbishop Ssemogerere calls for road safety after Rajiv Ruparelia crash

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has called for increased vigilance on the road to ensure the safety of all road users. His call came in the wake of reports of a gruesome crash in which Kampala businessman Rajiv Ruparelia perished along the Entebbe Expressway near Busabala. The Archbishop made the remarks while consecrating the newly built St. Bruno Sserunkuuma Parish Church in Kasenge, Wakiso, urging all road users to prioritize safety.