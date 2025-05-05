Katikkiro Mayiga launches bika bya Baganda football tournament in Wankulukuku

This year’s Bika bya Baganda football tournament has officially been launched by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, at the Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. Over 30 teams are taking part in the competition, with group-stage matches set for Wednesday and Friday, starting this week at different playgrounds. The opening match ended in a 1-all draw between Akasimba Clan and Engabi Enyunga. The Katikkiro urged the people of Buganda to support their respective teams, noting that this competition has contributed significantly to the development of sports in the country.