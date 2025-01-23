Number of distinctions drops across all subjects in 2024 PLE results

Education Minister Janet Museveni has formally released the 2024 Primary Leaving Examination results. A review of the results shows a drop in the number of distinctions across all subjects, highlighting challenges candidates faced with questions requiring higher ability levels. However, UNEB notes an overall improvement in the pass rate compared to 2023. As Nobert Atukunda reports, 64,251 candidates were ungraded and are ineligible for Senior One admission.