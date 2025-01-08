New KCCA bosses sworn in, ED lists top priorities

The new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority has pledged to tackle the city’s persistent waste management challenges, as the authority continues to grapple with identifying a suitable dumping site. These remarks were made during the swearing-in of Sharifah Buzeki and Benon Kigenyi as Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director of KCCA, respectively. Meanwhile, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago called on the new leadership to prioritize securing additional funding to address the city's infrastructural needs.