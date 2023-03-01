Mwesigwa says he was not tortured by security agents

A man who recently claimed he was tortured by security officers during detention has backtracked, saying the injuries were self-inflicted for the promise of 50 million shillings by some leaders of the National Unity Platform. At the time, Eric Mwesigwa showed horrific burns on his chest. Today, the UPDF spokesperson Brig. General Felix Kulayigye said that NUP has been using social media to allege that government is behind the torture and other human rights violations. However, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has dismissed the allegations as amateur concoctions.