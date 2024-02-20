Mixed reactions after rationalization of Government Agencies bill is tabled in parliament

Government has tabled the rationalization of Government Agencies Amendment Bill 2024, amidst stiff resistance from some MPs over the Constitutional Amendment bill 2023. The MPs indicated that they preferred a comprehensive approach to implementing the constitutional reforms instead of a piecemeal approach. As ALI MIVULE reports, the legislators believe this will address concerns in the planned merger of the Equal Opportunities Commission and the Uganda Human Rights Commission.