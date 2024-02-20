Mao: peaceful transition is vital for democratization

The Minister for Justice and Constitutional affairs Norbert Mao is calling on the public to embrace transitional justice, even if this means losing personal property or life. Mao explains that a peaceful transition is a missing link in Uganda’s democratization process that President Museveni should preside over. Despite being the President General of the Opposition Democratic Party, Mao says the push for transition motivated his joining of Museveni’s government.