Mao asks judiciary to take stand on contempt of court

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao has called on the judiciary to clarify sentencing guidelines for contempt of court, emphasizing that penalties should not appear excessive. This follows the General Court Martial’s decision to sentence Eron Kiiza—lawyer to Dr. Kizza Besigye and Haji Obeid Lutale—to nine months in prison for contempt. Mao argued that Kiiza could have received a lighter sentence and urged for a review.