Lawyers, activists vow to challenge army court ruling on Eron Kiiza

Lawyers and human rights defenders have vowed to challenge the nine-month prison sentence handed down to their colleague, Eron Kiiza, by the General Court Martial for contempt of court. The conviction, which stemmed from a contentious altercation with a court orderly, has sparked widespread concerns over due process and the right to a fair hearing. Advocates plan to appeal the ruling, arguing that Kiiza’s constitutional rights were violated and emphasizing that the constitution guarantees every individual the right to be heard.