How an engineer ended up as a language interpreter

Uganda is home to nearly 1.9 million refugees, the highest in Africa and fourth largest in the world. 85,384 of the refugee population are from Sudan, according to 30th June data published by the office of the Prime Minister. The refugees fled the devastating war in Sudan that is now in its third year. In the following report, NTV's DANIEL KIBET brings you the story of Monzer Mubarak, one of the Sudanese refugees whose crucial role as an interpreter for those settling in the Kiryandongo refugee settlement.