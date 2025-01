Health Ministry says no cause for alarm over COVID-like virus

Reports of a surge in cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China have sparked discussions online, with some comparing it to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic due to similarities between the two respiratory illnesses. However, health experts and the Ministry of Health have reassured the public that there is no cause for alarm, as Human Metapneumovirus is neither a new virus nor warrants travel restrictions.