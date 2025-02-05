Health minister calls for precaution in the face of Ebola Sudan

Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Achieng has refuted allegations that her ministry is using Ebola Sudan to mint money from donors. She emphasised that the outbreak is real and that people must treat it with utmost attention and vigilance. She has also warned the public neither to engage in burials of loved ones who have died of the disease nor exhume their bodies for rituals. While Dr Achen did not want to talk about the number of cases, available information indicates they are currently 7.