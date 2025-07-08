Government says coffee prices are determined by global buyers

The government says coffee prices are set by international buyers and it has no control over their determination. However, officials warn that subsidizing coffee prices is not economically viable and cannot be guaranteed.Instead, the focus is shifting towards exploring new markets beyond the existing ones, where Uganda competes with major players in the sector. Efforts are now being directed towards China and other parts of Asia, where coffee consumption is on the rise.NTV spoke with Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Maj. Gen. David Kasura, to discuss the recent drop in coffee prices, which has sparked mixed reactions among Ugandans.