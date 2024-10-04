Government acknowledges challenges in wetland conservation

As Uganda continues to face environmental challenges like wetland degradation, the new commissioner for wetlands at the Ministry of Water and Environment, David Okurut, is calling for a united effort to reverse the trend. Unpolluted wetlands are biodiversity hotspots that can greatly contribute to climate resilience and are efficient in carbon sequestration. Over the years, Uganda's wetland coverage has decreased from 15.6% in 1995 to 8.9%, with recent restoration efforts bringing it up to 9.3%. Benjamin Jumbe spoke to Okurut about the challenges and the way forward.