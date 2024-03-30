Gov’t sets up multi billion shs storage facilities

The government has constructed a multi-billion shilling warehouse in Tororo town to fill the shortage of storage space in the country. Touring the facility state minister for investment Evelyn Anite says the investment will go a long way in ensuring good storage which has been a challenge. The 12-unit warehouse was constructed by Uganda Property Holdings Limited for 11.3 billion shillings with this Tororo project expected to bring in an annual revenue of 1.5 billion shillings.