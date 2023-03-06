Court upholds disputed testimony in Nagirinya - Kitayimbwa murder

High Court Judge, Isaac Muwata has ruled that a statement obtained by police from Copriam Kasolo, one of the persons accused of murdering social worker Maria Nagirinya and Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019, will stand, as it was obtained lawfully. Kasolo had told the court that he gave the confession statement under duress after a police officer put a pistol in his mouth and cocked it. However, in dismissing Kasolo's application, the judge said Kasolo could not prove his torture claim. On February 22nd, 2023, the court sentenced one of the other accused Isaac Ssennabulya to 40 years, on account of his confession. He has since turned into a state witness to testify against his co-accused. Nagirinya, a former employee of the Community Integrated Development Initiative was kidnapped from her gate in Lungujja, Busega together with her driver, Kitayimbwa, and their bodies were later recovered in Mukono in August 2019.