Buikwe South Mp Lulume Bayiga abandons DP for PFF

Buikwe South legislator, Michael Lulume Bayiga, has formally abandoned the Democratic Party and opted to cross over to the People’s Front for Freedom Party today. This followed the chaos in the Democratic Party Delegates' Conference in Mbarara, in which some of the members were barred from contestin,g and others felt cheated. On joining the PFF, Lulume stated that he was constrained to quit the DP after years in the party.