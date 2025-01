Besigye’s lawyer Eron Kiiza sentenced to 9 months in Kitalya prison

Just as Dr. Kizza Besigye's trial was getting underway, chaos erupted in the General Court-Martial when an orderly refused to admit defense lawyer Eron Kiiza into the bar. This prompted the lawyer to shout at the orderly, demanding entry. However, the court, whose proceedings were disrupted, ordered Kiiza's immediate arrest and subsequent detention.