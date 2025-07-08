Agasirwe and Minani returned to court, remanded again

Police officer Nixon Agasirwe and police informer Abdul-Noor Ssemujju, also known as Minaana, today returned to Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court to hear their charges.The duo is accused of the 2015 murder of former prosecutor Joan Kagezi. Magistrate Daphine Ayebare confirmed both men are fit to understand the charges.Minaana claimed he was tortured in detention and sought to halt the trial, but a prison medical report rejected this, stating he only had treatable stomach ulcers.