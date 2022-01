25 people start new year in police custody

Police in Luwero arrested 25 people who were tempted to burn car tires and lit fire in the middle of the roads, as they celebrated the new year. Police also recovered 6 car tires. The suspects are being held at Luwero Central Police Station facing charges of defying curfew guidelines and holding illegal assemblies. Sp. Denis Odoch the Luwero District Police commander has warned people in Luwero against celebrating New Year’s Day in bars and nightclubs.