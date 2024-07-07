17 novice nuns ordained at Buddhism center in Garuga

The head of Buddhism in Uganda Bhante Buddharakkhita who was born as Steven Jemba Kaboggoza says every individual is responsible for promoting peace because virtue starts from one's heart. Buddharakhita was born as Steven Steven Jemba Kaboggoza was speaking at the Uganda Buddhist Centre where 17 novice nuns were ordained at their Buddhism center in Garuga, Katabi, Wakiso District. According to Budharakkita, the founder and Abbot of the center, the center has had only male priests also known as monks. The female priests will serve in the temple.