MPs query the way the sports sector budget is handled

The National Council of Sports NCS has highlighted inadequate budget releases as being a major impediment to the smooth implementation of planned sports activities. This follows a report to MPs showing that the council has not received 10.2 billion shillings in the last two quarters. In the first quarter, 43 per cent of the planned 18 billion shillings was released. The management team, led by the minister of state for Sports, Peter Ogwang, are appearing before the Adhoc committee, inquiring into the concerns of the failure to fund some of the sports federations.