Kenyan president addresses Great Lakes forum

President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged speakers and legislators of the Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (FP-ICGLR) to explain whether the role of Parliament is preventive or responsive after the fact in conflict resolution. Kenyatta was represented by Kenya’s cabinet secretary for interior and coordination of national government Dr. Fred Matiangi at the Nairobi conference to discuss parliament’s role in conflict resolution.