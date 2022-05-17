WORLD BANK FUNDING: $750m for infrastructure in question

The World Bank is urging the Government to immediately credit the accounts of 7 municipalities with UGX339B for infrastructure development before the lender can entertain a new $750m loan request. The contentious UGX339B was swiped back into the treasury following slow absorption by the municipalities led by Kitgum among others. However, local authorities argue that contractor-related challenges were the reason behind the slow absorption. World Bank’s Manager for Urban Development in Sub Saharan Africa, Peter Ellis, speaking at the midterm review for the 5 years $360 Million dollars usmid program, cautioned that govt and implementing agencies must stick to outlined guidelines on the infrastructure fund intended for urban centres.