WILDLIFE TRAFFICKING: New campaign to tackle vice

The three regional governments of Uganda, Kenya Uganda Tanzania have committed to put an end to wildlife crime and the illegal trafficking of wildlife products through the region’s ports and cargo terminals. For this, freight forwarders, shippers and transport companies must begin looking out for wildlife products that are concealed and smuggled in container shipments. Between 2017 and 2019, about 4.6 tonnes of ivory have transited through Uganda, a figure which translates to about 700 elephants slaughtered. This is in addition to pangolins, leopards, lions, hippos and pythons, Betty Ndagire reports.