Vanilla players gear up for better returns

Producers of the vanilla crop are urging stakeholders to quickly scale up production of the beans, branding and paying special attention to quality, to retain Uganda’s position in the export market. The central bank export statistics show for 2023, Uganda exported more than 189 tonnes if cured vanilla worth about 81 billion shillings. Government estimates show the country could earn between 94.1 to 113 bn shillings with stable market conditions.