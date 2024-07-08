URA: Traders cough shs10bn in penalties yearly

Uganda Revenue Authority has said the traders cough up to sh10 billion every year due to under-declaration and inadequate skills and knowledge on the part of clearing agents, according to the assistant commissioner for compliance and business analysis, Mr. Asadu Kigozi. He was speaking during the 14th graduation ceremony of the East Africa Customs and Freight Forwarding and Practicing Certificate Program, where he said once the clearing agents are trained, the time taken to clear goods is shorter because they know what to do.