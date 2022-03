UK funded northern Uganda Agri facility expires

After close 3 years of UK led risk-sharing funding to agriculture in Northern Uganda the program has come to an end, but experts say to fully impact the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the region, over 50 million dollars will be needed to deal with existing challenges such as climate change, post-harvest losses among others. Over 32 billion shillings in loans have so far been extended to Agri led SMEs in northern Uganda according to NUTEC.