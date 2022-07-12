UGANDA-SUDAN BUSINESS FORUM: Neighbours seek to restore disrupted trade relations

Uganda and South Sudan are seeking to boost trade ties by enhancing bilateral trade and investment targeting key sectors of industry and infrastructure development. A head of the planned business forum on the 18th of this month, NTV spoke in an exclusive interview with the Uganda ambassador to South Sudanese on the preparedness of the two countries to take advantage of the opportunities. Uganda’s exports to South Sudan are worth about $400m (Shs1.5 trillion). UBOS 2021 statistics show South Sudan was the second country of destination generating 14.5% of Uganda's exports in July 2021.