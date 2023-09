Uganda’s Mombasa mission rallies tourism sector

The Uganda envoy to Mombasa, Consul General Paul Makumbya says, the next most important strategy to marketing Uganda as a destination is attracting multi-billion investments in the tourism industry. He was speaking at the launch of the Uganda Kenya coast tourism summit yesterday in Mombasa, where the two countries will hold a progress assessment forum on the cooperation between Uganda and the Kenya coast since the first meeting in 2022.