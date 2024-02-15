Uganda plans 200,000 tonnes fertiliser plant near Karuma power station

Uganda will make its second attempt at local manufacturing of fertilizer, with the latest involving the Industrial Promotion Services. This new development is an initiative of the Aga Khan Development Network and the government of Uganda, through which a hydrogen-based plant will be established. The project is expected to produce 200,000 tonnes of fertilizer and will be located in the vicinity of the Karuma power station. Betty Ndagire has more.