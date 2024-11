Uganda-Kenya tourism conference ends with economic focus

The 3rd Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference concluded today at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort and Conference Centre. At the forum, the general consensus was to harness the unique attractions of both countries to make a positive economic impact. The closing ceremony was attended by the State Minister for Tourism, Martin Muggara Bahinduka, and the Consul General of Uganda to Mombasa, Paul Mukumbya.